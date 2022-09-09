Rare deal knocks 30% off Mous’ MagSafe articulating wall/car iPhone mount, now $28

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Mous Amazon storefront is now offering its 2022 model MagSafe iPhone Suction Mount for $27.99 shipped. This deal will only be live for another 11 hours or until stocks runs out at the discounted price. Regularly $40, like it fetches from the official site, this is a solid 30% off, the lowest price we have tracked, and the best we can find. This is relatively versatile MagSafe mounting solution that will work on various surfaces and in the car (“smooth, glossy surfaces – mirrors, tiles, windscreens and tables”). Alongside the magnetic connection to iPhone 12, 13, and 14, it makes use of the brand’s bespoke suction cup as well as an adjustable mount head ball joint to get your device at the ideal viewing angle once it’s attached to a hard surface. All Mous products ship with limited lifetime warranty as well. More deals below.

If you can make do with a more simple solution for the car, check out the TechMatte MagGrip Car Vent Mount at $17 Prime shipped. This one is not as versatile overall and really can only be used in your vehicle, but it will knock another $10 off your spend today.

Alongside the ongoing price drops on iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch 5 car mounts, you’ll also want to check out the latest Anker Magsafe power bank. This new model just debuted for the launch of iPhone 14 and comes complete with a built-in PopSocket for extra grip – here’s the new PopSockets iPhone 14 cases while you’re at it. Go get all fo the details and a closer look in our launch coverage.

Mous MagSafe iPhone Suction Mount features:

ONLY COMPATIBLE WITH MagSafe enabled iPhones: iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. Designed for use with Mous MagSafe compatible cases, Infinity and Limitless 4.0

TEMPORARY PLACEMENT – There’s no need to choose a permanent home for your phone. With our bespoke suction cup you can slip and slide your mount between smooth, glossy surfaces – mirrors, tiles, windscreens and tables. The opportunities are limitless

LANDSCAPE OR PORTRAIT VIEWING – We’ve engineered a magnetic array that’s versatile enough that you can transition between landscape and portrait viewing, so you can view videos and check messages however is most intuitive to you

