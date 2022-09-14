Anker’s latest Eufy Pet Water Fountain sees first drop on Amazon down to $39 shipped

The official Anker EufyHome Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Pet Water Fountain for $39.09 shipped using code eufypet15 at checkout. Regularly $46, this is the first notable price drop we have tracked on the recent release and, subsequently, a new all-time low. Designed to make your life easier and your pet’s drinking experience more enjoyable, it delivers a filtered SafeSip Pump to keep the water clean from “hair, dust, and food residue.” It holds up to one week of water and is made of a combination of BPA-free plastics and 304 food-grade stainless steel with a design suitable for pets up to 30-pounds in size. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with a more traditional solution, the Amazon Basics stainless steel dog and cat bowls sell for $12 Prime shipped a pop. Or, you can save even more and score a 2-pack for $16.50 and still make away for much less than the automated solution above.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the FluentPet Connect gadget allows you to text with your dog, but you might also want to check out the latest AirTag pet collar solution from Belkin. The Secure Holder with Clip is also capable of securing your Apple item tracker to a whole host of things, but it can also be used to keep tabs your best furry friends. Get a closer look at what it’s all about in our launch coverage and be sure to give ElevationLab’s new patent-pending waterproof and ‘indestructible’ TagVault AirTag Strap.

Eufy Pet Water Fountain features:

Healthy Design Removes Impurities: The water plate for this automatic water dispenser for dogs and cats is tilted at just the right angle of 11° to constantly cleanse the water and act as another filtration system to keep your pet’s water healthy.

Made of Germ-Free Material: Your pet will drink healthy water with every sip thanks to Pet Water Fountain’s construction. It’s made from BPA-Free plastics and 304 food-grade stainless steel that leads bacteria to easily wash away.

Holds 1 Week of Water: This stainless steel pet fountain holds 3 L of water—enough to hydrate your cat for a week and your dog for 4 days. Note: eufy Pet Water Fountain is designed for dogs and cats up to 30 lb.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!