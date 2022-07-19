New Belkin AirTag cases arrive with multifunction clip and all-in-one carabiner designs

After covering its launch options back in April of last year when Apple’s item trackers came to market, the new Belkin AirTag cases have arrived. The brand is now ready to refresh its lineup of AirTag accessories with the new Secure Holder Clip and Carabiner models. Belkin’s family of AirTag gear consists of more traditional silicone-like key ring and wire cable variants, but the latest releases deliver some more novel functionality with the multifunction clip and all-in-one carabiner designs. Head below for a closer look.

New Belkin AirTag cases

First up from the new Belkin AirTag cases is known as the Secure Holder with Clip. It features a snap and lock mechanism to securely hold your AirTag in place with a raised edge to protect against scratches and drops. The open-front design maintains data and audio transmission while also still allowing folks to show custom engravings and the like. But the real standout feature here from this new Secure Holder from Belkin is the integrated spring-loaded clip that allows it to quickly attach to everything from bags and luggage to a belt or even a pet collar.

The first of the Belkin AirTag cases is available in black, white, light gray, and dark gray at $12.99 directly from the official site.

A carabiner model too

The brand is also dishing up another new design for Apple’s locators with the Secure Holder with Carabiner. This model is essentially an all-in-one carabiner clip with a special slot to house the AirTag.

The same raised edge is in place here alongside an open design with a spring-loaded gate and “secure” metal loop designed to “hold up to 50kgs/110lbs.” This model is available in black, blue, green, and red with a $19.99 price tag.

One thing to keep in mind here is that Belkin’s official site is currently offering $15 off purchases of $80 using code SEMI2022 at checkout. So if there’s anything else you had your eye on from the brand, it is possible to score even lower prices on the new Belkin AirTag cases as well.

