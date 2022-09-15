Amazon celebrates Thursday Night Football with official NFL gear/apparel from $8 (36% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 36% off officially licensed NFL merchandise, apparel, and fan gear. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is underway and with Amazon now allowing its Prime members to livestream Thursday Night Football (Chargers vs. Chiefs tonight), now’s as good a time as any to load up on gear from your favorite team. Starting from just over $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, you’ll find discounts on team socks for the whole family, reusable grocery bags, cutting boards, grilling gear, tank tops, tees, polo shirts, and more. Head below for more details.

First, head over to this landing page where you’ll be able to select your team. That will bring you to and organize all of the gear available at a discount. You’re looking at up to 36% off and a series of all-time lows on select options. Jump in now before that item you really want sells out with your team on it.

With the 2022 season now underway, it might be time to refresh your 4K TV. We are tracking a host of solid price drops on both higher displays and more affordable solutions including Hisense’s latest Google TV at over $400 off. Just make sure you check out Pepsi’s one-of-a-kind Gametime TV with a built-in beverage refrigerator while you’re at it.

You might also want to dive into our launch coverage of Arcade1Up’s new NFL BLITZ arcade cabinet as well.

Men’s NFL Team Logo Polo Shirt features:

Pull On closure

Officially Licensed

Material – Polyester

Team-colored, striped design

Team logo display on left chest

Ribbed collar and sleeve trim



