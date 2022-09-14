Hisense’s latest Google TV delivers 55 inches of 4K 120Hz mini-LED visuals for $698 (Reg. $1,100)

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 55-inch 55U8H QLED 4K mini-LED Smart Google TV for $698 shipped. Normally fetching $1,100, today’s offer marks one of the very first chances to save on this new 2022 model at $402 off the usual $1,100 price tag. This is also arriving at a new all-time low since first debuting back at the beginning of the year. As one of the new Hisense 2022 smart TVs, its U8H series arrives centered around a mini-LED panel that in this case measures 55 inches. Packed into the 4K display is 1,500-nit peak brightness backed by HDR10+, as well as Dolby Vision and a 120Hz native refresh rate. Then all of the Google smart TV features provide effortless access to all of your favorite services, with four HDMI ports rounding out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

As far as notable alternatives go, the Hisense A6G series televisions will get you in on the Android TV featrues for less. Right now the 55-inch 2021 version is sitting at $378 courtesy of Amazon with much of the same 4K panel as the lead deal. It won’t deliver quite as eye-catching visuals without the mini-LED panel, but is worth considering for a more budget-friendly upgrade.

For another way to bring home a Google TV experience, TCL steps up to a 65-inch 4K panel with its 2022 5-Series offering. This model is now sitting at $500 courtesy of an Amazon discount that delivers a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside all of the Google streaming tech, there’s also a variable refresh rate, QLED panel, and three HDMI ports.

Hisense 55-inch 4K mini-LED Smart Google TV features:

Like 4K great, but better. The 55U8H has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations bring vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t. Ultra Motion and 120Hz Native Refresh Rate: Ultra Motion removes the digital noise that can affect moving objects–everything you see is exceptionally clear. The 120Hz native refresh rate means smoother gaming with pictures to keep up with your play.

