Safeguard your new Apple AirPods 2 in the latest SUPCASE protective cover at $16 (Reg. $22)

After seeing some solid price drops on its new iPhone 14 cases this morning, Extreme Protection Store (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the new SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series AirPods Pro 2 Cases from $16.19. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and remember to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $22 to $24 depending on the color directly via the SUPCASE site, this model hit Amazon a few days ago at $18 and is now seeing another 10% price drop. Delivering an ultra-protective housing for your new Apple earbuds, much like its iPhone 14 cases, the UB Pro features a solid hard-shell TPU build with a 2-piece design that also supports wireless charging. Cutouts for the front LED and charging cable are present, but its included carabiner-style clip blocks the new lanyard connector here. Head below for more details.
If the ultra-protective design on the SUPCASE isn’t working for you, go ultra-affordable instead. BRG makes some of the most popular options on Amazon in the budget-friendly category and we are now seeing its latest AirPods Pro 2 case with the extra strap cutout starting from $9 Prime shipped with an on-page coupon. Take a closer look right here.
On the other end of the spectrum, Pad & Quill has now leashed its new handmade, all leather variant for Apple’s latest earbuds. Made from a from a single piece of full-grain leather, it features a suede interior lining alongside UV-resistant nylon stitching and is now available at 35% off the going rate. All fo the details you need are in our launch coverage.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro AirPods Pro 2 Case:
- Compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation 2022 release / AirPods Pro 1st Generation 2019 release. Please Note: AirPods Pro and Charging device are NOT included.
- Solid hard-shell TPU and PC materials provide protection against drops and scratches. Unique 2-piece design allows for easy opening of your case.
- Included Carabiner keeps your AirPods from getting lost, clip to your belt loop or backpack and go.
- Precise Cutouts provide access for your USB cable and front LED is visible while charging.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!