SUPCASE ultra-protective and clear iPhone 14 cases now starting from $12 (Reg. up to $29)

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro iPhone 14 Case

Extreme Protection Store (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the first notable price drops on the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle iPhone 14 cases. The brand is known for delivering some serious protection for Apple devices at prices far lower than some of the bigger brands in the ultra protective space and we are now seeing some solid on-page coupons pop up on the Amazon listings to bring the prices down even lower. The brand has already landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases after we went hands-on with the first MagSafe kickstand model for iPhone 13 and you’ll find all of the price drops waiting down below. 

SUPCASE iPhone 14 case deals:

The deals below are at the lowest prices we have seen yet, well under the pricing on the official site, and in various colroways. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style from $12 (Reg. $20)

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

  • Hard PC back + shock-absorbent TPU bumper provides your phone effective protection.
  • Back cover is transparent and is extremely scratch-resistant.
  • Elevated bezels help ensure touchscreen and camera lens avoid scratches when placed facedown.
  • Easily access all of your smartphone features, functions and ports thanks to the precise design of case cutouts.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case $23 (Reg. $29)

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

  • [20 Foot DROP TESTED]:Winner of CNET’s “Best Case Scenario” drop test.
  • [Built-in screen protector]: Built-in screen protector prevents scratches without compromising touch sensitivity.
  • [Rotatable Belt-Clip]: Detachable swiveling belt clip for convenient, hands-free, pocket-free carrying.
  • [Kickstand Feature]: Built-in Kickstand supports portrait and landscape hands-free viewing.

Then dive into some of the other iPhone 14 case collections that are now on sale below:

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.

Smartphone Accessories
