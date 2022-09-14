Protect your AirPods Pro 2 with BRG’s new silicone case for just $9 Prime shipped (40% off)

BRG Silicone AirPods Pro 2 Case

Syre (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the new BRG Silicone AirPods Pro 2 Case for $9.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $15, this is nearly 40% off, the first price drops we have tracked, and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. BRG’s previous-generation AirPods Pro case is one of the most popular budget-friendly options on Amazon – it’s currently only $3.50 Prime shipped. The latest model delivers a similar minimalist silicone treatment with an included carabiner clip, a cutout for the new lanyard strap connector, and leaves the front LED visible. Head below for more details. 

When it comes to new AirPods Pro 2 cases, options are still a bit thin. And you’ll be hard-pressed to find even a budget-friendly model for less than the price of today’s lead deal right now, never mind from a brand that is as popular among Amazon customers. 

While we are talking about the new AirPods Pro 2, you might want to check out some of the other accessories that have landed since they were announced. The new handcrafted leather Brief cover from Pad & Quill launched at 35% off, plus we just got our first look and deal on the latest Spigen Rugged Armor model. Just be sure to also scope out the new Incase lanyard attachment that’s now on sale at Apple online and in-store. 

BRG Silicone AirPods Pro 2 Case features:

ONLY for New Apple AirPods Pro Case 2022, made of premium soft silicone, protects your AirPods against bumps, drops, and scratches. And the bottom dust plug design keeps the charging port clean and sealed when not in use. This cover for Airpods Pro 2nd generation Charging Case (2022 Released) fits perfectly, won’t affect wireless charging and convenience for charging the airpods from the bottom without removing the case.

