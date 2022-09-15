Arcade1Up’s 4-player Simpsons cabinet just hit the best price yet at $199 (Reg. $499), more

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Simpsons Arcade Cabinet with riser for just $199 shipped. Regularly $499 and currently selling for $400 at GameStop with the matching stool, this is $300 off, the lowest price we have tracked, and a perfect chance to land the classic arcade title in your game room. But it’s not just about the built-in beat em’ up action here, this one launched last summer as a retro-remake of the vintage cabinet with backlit marquee art, a 17-inch LCD screen, “real-feel” arcade controls, and 4-player action. It includes the classic Simpsons arcade game from back in the 90s as well as a copy of Simpsons Bowling. There’s no telling how long this price will last so grab it now while you can. More deals and details below.

Yo’ll want to scope out the brand’s new NFL Blitz model, but just make sure you dive into our coverage of Arcade1Up’s latest Marvel vs Capcom 2 cabinet. It is now up for pre-order with gorgeous cabinet artwork, Wi-Fi connectivity, 2-player action, and host of classic Marvel/Capcom titles: Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the ATOM, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gem. Get a closer look in launch coverage right here.

Arcade1Up The Simpsons 4-player cabinet features:

The Simpsons Arcade Machine includes a riser and a light-up marquee. Live Wi-Fi enabled with no monthly subscription required. Redefining family game rooms, game caves, and even home offices, Arcade1Up game cabinets have quickly become absolute must-haves for retro gaming enthusiasts and pop-culture collectors; they play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Exactly how you remember it from the early ‘90s, play as Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, taking on swarms of Springfield’s wide cast of characters.

