New details and pre-order info announced for upcoming retro Simpsons Arcade1Up cabinet

Last month, we got our first quick look at the upcoming Simpsons arcade cabinet from the folks at Arcade1Up. And today, the brand has issued a new press release informing folks of pre-order information alongside even more details on the retro-style remake of the classic Simpsons machine. Players will take on the role of Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa this summer with pre-orders kicking off next month. Head below for more details and today’s first-look video.

Upcoming Simpsons arcade cabinet

Just after details on Arcade1Up’s new 4-player TMNT and X-Men cabinets hit a couple weeks ago, we now have even more details on The Simpsons home arcade machine. Launching on the 30th anniversary of the game’s first entry into the market, “Arcade1Up’s latest at-home arcade machine transports fans back to the early ‘90s, where players can play as Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, to take on swarms of their favorite televised characters.”

Much like the original ’90s arcade machine and the game it housed, the new Arcade1Up edition will include simultaneous four-player action in a beat ‘em up adventure to rescue Maggie from Smithers and Mr. Burns. That’s all on top of Arcade1Up’s Live WI-FI feature:

Ready to team up for some remote play? The Simpsons home arcade game is equipped with Live WIFI; yes, you can fight your way through each level with the help of fellow retrogamers playing from their own cabinets!

Speaking of which, we know the aforementioned Simpsons game will be the headliner for this cabinet, but Arcade1Up still hasn’t revealed the second, bonus title it will include. The “bonus game slated to be announced during pre-orders this summer.”

As you can see above, we do have some new imagery available here now to showcase the particularly well-done marquee and cabinet art here. It has a little marquee, custom riser, molded coin door, “Real-Feel” arcade controls, volume controls, a deck protector, anti-tip over strap, and more.

The 3/4 scale arcade machine is covered in, let’s call it, Simpson’s baby blue with wonderful images of America’s favorite family on either side and yellow trim surrounding the entire machine.

Simpsons arcade pre-order details

The new Simpsons arcade from Arcade1up is set to launch this summer with pre-orders starting Monday, August 16, 2021. Pricing has yet to be unveiled, but if the aforementioned TMNT machine is any indication, it could very well hit at north of $600.

