Assassin’s Creed Odyssey makes its way to Game Pass, DEATHLOOP comes next week

At the Tokyo Game Show, Xbox announced quite a few things, including updates on 22 games from Xbox Studios, Bethesda, and other developer partners. While there was a lot announced (more on that in a bit), we’re focusing on two major titles coming to Game Pass this month: DEATHLOOP and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. These two massive titles will soon be available on Microsoft’s game subscription service, so let’s talk about what all is coming to Game Pass this month.

While Ubisoft titles coming to Game Pass isn’t anything new, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a particularly notable addition here. As arguably one of the better Assassin’s Creed releases in the past few years (in this writer’s opinion), Odyssey is the latest addition to the ever-growing Ubisoft library on Game Pass. In Odyssey, you’ll live as an outcast Spartan mercenary and eventually become a Greek hero as you embargo on a journey to uncover the secrets of your past. Ranging from epic sea battles to sneaking around, Odyssey is sure to bring tons of fun to those who’ve never played it.

In addition to that, DEATHLOOP is finally making its way to Xbox. Designed by Microsoft-owned Bethesda, DEATHLOOP has been exclusive on PlayStation 5 up until now. DEATHLOOP is Arkane Lyon’s take on an assassination experience, which includes both single-player gameplay and “multiplayer drama.” Two rival assassins are in an “endless battle for the future” in DEATHLOOP, and the Xbox release comes with all updates and features of the game to date. On top of that, the Xbox launch comes with crossplay, so you can play with friends on PlayStation as well.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available on Game Pass starting today while DEATHLOOP comes to Xbox, PC, and Cloud starting September 20.

Why are these two games particularly notable from all the announcements at the Tokyo Game Show? Well, let’s start by talking about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Microsoft has been on a never-ending journey to make the best game subscription service yet. Their goal is to be the Netflix of gaming, and they’re doing just that. Subscribing to Game Pass not only gives you Microsoft-owned games but often titles from CD PROJEKT RED and other premium developers. Something else Game Pass brings to you is access to EA Play with the same subscription. Yep, a single monthly subscription allows you to play basically all both EA and Microsoft have to offer, as well as many other developers. Ubisoft is one such developer that has increasingly been playing nice with Microsoft, and the launch of Odyssey on Game Pass is only the latest partnership here.

While this isn’t necessarily a direct line to anything more than the occasional game partnership, it does give a bit of hope that maybe, sometime, one day, Ubisoft+ could be integrated with Game Pass. I know, I know – Odyssey being made available on Game Pass doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things, but this writer can dream about the future potential partnership. A few years ago, I would have never thought that Game Pass would include EA Play, but here we are, with access to essentially all of EA’s library within a single subscription, so one can dream.

Also, DEATHLOOP is big news as it’s likely one of Bethesda’s final exclusive games outside of the Xbox platform. With Microsoft owning Bethesda, it was both surprising and not surprising to see that DEATHLOOP was staying exclusive to PlayStation. The agreement was already there before Microsoft purchased Bethesda, so it was nice that they kept their word. But now that the exclusivity has ended, we likely won’t see a partnership between Bethesda and Sony like this again in the future, marking an end of an era.

