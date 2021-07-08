Sony State of Play starts now with 30 minutes of new Deathloop gameplay, indies, and more

Sony is back again today with its next State of Play presentation — a series of live streams that showcase new and upcoming PlayStation games — featuring new Deathloop gameplay, indie titles, and more. After the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play back in May, Sony has made it quite clear we won’t be seeing any more of Guerilla’s upcoming open world epic, nor will the next God of War or next-generation PS VR details make an appearance, but we are expecting quite a “lengthy gameplay segment” from Bethesda’s upcoming time-bending FPS, Deathloop, among other things. It all starts now, and you can follow along down below.

Deathloop gameplay and more in today’s State of Play:

Arkane’s next big release, Deathloop, will feature an almost rogue-like approach to what is essentially the groundhog day of FPS shooters. Alongside that special Arkane touch — many of the gameplay elements are pulled right from its Dishonored series — there appears to be some somewhat unique multiplayer action here as well as an interesting 1960’s-like setting. But most of the guesswork will be no more once today’s State of Play is through. It releases September 14, 2021, and pre-orders are now live.

That, along with “gameplay deep dives, new trailers, and more,” are all on tap for today’s roughly 30-minute presentation, and you can watch the whole thing down below or over on YouTube. We will be updating this post with the biggest announcements and full-res trailers as they come available as well:

Tune in to State of Play on Thursday, July 8 for nine minutes of extended Deathloop gameplay, plus approximately 20 minutes of updates on indies and exciting third-party games. This showcase will not include updates on new PS VR hardware, nor Horizon Forbidden West or the next God of War. Stay tuned throughout the summer though, as we’ll have more updates soon.

Updating…

Moss Book II

First up is PSVR game, Moss Book II. It is “currently in development.”

Quill is back! In Moss: Book II, the story picks up right where things left off following the successful rescue of Quill’s uncle Argus. Your adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant leading the Arcane forces has turned its focus on Quill and is now on the hunt for her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, Quill’s journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can help as she works to save the world from a great unmaking.

Arcadegeddon

Arcadegeddon – a flashy multiplayer shooter from illfonic. Early access for PS5 starts today.

New game trailer from IllFonic! Arcadegeddon Early Access Available Today on PlayStation®5 and PC (Epic Game Store)! Rise up and play with up to three friends in this ever-evolving cooperative multiplayer shooter. Explore multiple biomes, mini games, find hidden chests, and defeat numerous enemies and bosses.

More details on Tribes of Midgard

Midgard is under siege from unwelcome visitors. Mythical creatures, deadly spirits, and gigantic brutes threaten to bring on Ragnarök—the end of the world! It’s up to you, a mighty Einherjar, to cut short your glorious feast in Valhalla and return to Midgard. There, you’ll need to become the ultimate Viking and survive—even thrive—to save your village, and the world, from total destruction.

Another look at F.I.S.T

Hunter’s Arena Legends

Hunter’s Arena Legends releases next month.

More Sifu

Sifu is coming early 2022.

Welcome to The Club. Sifu is the new game of Sloclap, the independent studio behind Absolver. A third person action game featuring intense hand-to-hand combat, it puts you in control of a young Kung-Fu student on a path of revenge. Coming out on PlayStation in early 2022.

Jett

Superbrothers A/V Creative Director Craig D. Adams takes your through this first look at JETT : The Far Shore gameplay. The cinematic narrative adventure game JETT : The Far Shore will be released later this year on PlayStation®5 & PlayStation®4.

SEGA’s Demon Slayer Chronicles

Release October 15, 2021

Become the blade that destroys demons! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is a video game based on the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, releasing on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5 and more on October 15! Take up the sword as Tanjiro Kamado, a Demon Slayer who is on a journey to avenge his murdered family and restore his sister Nezuko—who was transformed into a demon—back to human form, and defeat the demons that threaten humanity!

Lost Judgement

The sequel to Judgement releases September 24, 2021

Lost Judgment, the sequel to hit legal thriller Judgment, releases worldwide on September 24, 2021 for PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4! Pre-order the Digital Premium Edition or Digital Ultimate Edition and get early access to Lost Judgment starting September 21. From the creators of the Yakuza series, Lost Judgment weaves noir narrative and action-packed investigations into a mystery thriller. With fresh cases to crack in a new location, take control of street-fighting detective Takayuki Yagami in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s upcoming action game. Do you have what it takes to solve the perfect crime?

Another look at Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Tomorrow is in your hands. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for the PlayStation®5 console in the definitive Director’s Cut. Take on the trials of Sam Bridges with advanced combat, explore new locations with extra missions and minigames, experience an extended storyline and much more.

Deathloop

Prowling stealthily across rooftops or tearing through the streets of Blackreef in a hail of bullets. Finding a hidden entrance or busting in through the front door. There are many ways to reach your targets in DEATHLOOP. Our target in this extended look at the game is the Visionary Aleksis “The Wolf” Dorsey. Watch Colt infiltrate his well-guarded nightly party and take him down. Launching September 14, 2021 on console exclusively for PlayStation®5 and available on PC. Available for pre-order now!

More details from Sony on today’s State of Play presentation:

Settle in for gameplay deep dives, new trailers, and more when today’s State of Play begins at 2pm Pacific Time / 5pm Eastern / 11pm CEST. You can watch live here, or directly on our Twitch or YouTube pages. Today’s show includes indies, updates from third parties, and a lengthy gameplay segment from Deathloop, Bethesda’s time-twisting FPS arriving September 14 for PS5.

