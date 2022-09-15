LEGO’s upcoming UCS Razor Crest includes 4 minifigs with October 3 debut, increased price

Today, we’re getting what will likely be the final report on the upcoming LEGO UCS Razor Crest before its release later this fall. Over the past few months, 9to5Toys has been able to report on what to expect from this year’s largest LEGO Star Wars set, and now there are just a few weeks until this one hits store shelves. In the meantime, we can confirm what to expect from the size of the build, its final price tag, and the assortment of minifigures included this time around.

LEGO UCS Razor Crest coming soon

When we last checked in with the UCS Razor Crest back in July, the build was starting to come together. Not too much has changed, though some additional information has arrived to confirm some of the smaller aspects of the ship. Just as a quick recap, the latest UCS set will stack up to 6,187 pieces and measures over 23 inches long.

The cockpit itself will be one of the more detailed aspects of the vehicle, measuring roughly 10 studs wide to pair with the rest of the furnished interior. We can expect it to be similar to the UCS Millennium Falcon, in that not all of the ship will be fleshed out, but instead should feature a few key areas from the series.

9to5Toys can also now confirm that the set won’t come with one of the more elevated display stands we typically see from UCS Star Wars sets. Very similarly to what was included with the Landspeeder that launched back in May, the stand included with UCS Razor Crest will be much lower to the ground and primarily serves as a way to show off the display plaque and minifigures.

Speaking of! The final assortment of included characters has seemingly been locked in for the upcoming set. Normally UCS sets only include a pair of minifigures, but these larger ones debuting at the end of the year have been mixing that up by stepping up the character count. In this case, the LEGO UCS Razor Crest will include four different minifigures, three of which will be completely exclusive.

First up, because this is the Mandalorian’s set, Din Djarin will be rocking his original Durasteel Armor that he rocked back in season 1. It’ll be an updated look from when we first saw Mando debut in brick-built form, notably with arm printing this time around. From there, you’ll get an unchanged Grogu who comes with a white hoverpram.

Then for the other pair of exclusive figures, you’ll find the Mythrol bounty from the first episode as well as Kuill with a brick-built Blurrg. It’s about time that we received the unusual steed in LEGO form, and its inclusion in the UCS Razor Crest is very similar to what you’d expect from a microfighters versions of the alien.

Original Durasteel Mando from 2020’s AT-ST Raider set

By far the biggest change that 9to5Toys can now report on is with the price tag. We’ve previously mentioned that the set would sell for $530, but following the recent price increases from the LEGO Group, that will now be $599.99. LEGO fans will be able to first buy the UCS Razor Crest starting on October 3 for VIP members, with a general October 8 release for everyone else.

We should be seeing a reveal sometime in the next week or so ahead of launch. My bet would be either Tuesday or Thursday of next week, but we’ll have to wait and see.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now that the LEGO UCS Razor Crest has been all but revealed, it’s getting safe to say that I can walk away with a more solid option on what to expect from the kit. The jump to $600 for the price tag is really going to turn off a lot of builders, but I’m still not ready to say that this is going to be an over-priced creation. That has already been the narrative around the build throughout most of the summer, and now an extra $70 tacked on to the MSRP from what we last reported is only adding insult to injury.

That being said, I can’t wait to get an official look at the set in the coming weeks. This has so much potential to be one of my favorite sets of the year, but it really just depends on how detailed of a model the LEGO Group ends up delivering.

