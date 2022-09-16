Android app deals of the day: Sasaya, 2112TD Tower Defense, Reactable, and more

We are now ready to head into this weekend with all of Friday’s best Android app deals. Alongside the Google Play price drops, we have solid offers live on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as the best price yet on OnePlus 10T 256GB pre-orders. As for the apps, today’s collection is headlined by titles like Sasaya, 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival, Kenshō, Reactable mobile, and Hollow Earth – Hardcore Arcade. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Joining ongoing price drops on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4, we are also tracking a deal on OnePlus 10T 256GB pre-orders headlining today’s Android offers at $99 off the going rate for a new all-time low. Those discounts join solid deals on Lamicall’s metal smartphone stands and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Sasaya:

Sasaya – an exploration-focused retro-styled platformer in METROIDVANIA genre. The game is expected to follow the Metroidvania-style gameplay. The objective of the player is to guide main protagonist and player character Maria through a mistery castle in order to challenge the forces of evil. The plot: During the 16th century one person named Gaben finds an ancient artifact. He starts practicing sorcery in order to bring evil to the world. Some brave people tried to fight with Gaben but no one was able to survive. Finally, young sorceress Maria decided to challenge the forces of evil.

