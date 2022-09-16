Smartphone Accessories: 2-in-1 7.5W MagSafe/AirPods Charging Station $18, more

Momax Technology (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 7.5W MagSafe/AirPods Charging Station for $17.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code RYXBY4AE at checkout. Down from $40, today’s discount saves 55% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This charging stand will easily power both your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. The MagSafe design allows you to charge iPhone 12 series and newer, including the latest iPhone 14 which just released today. On top of that, there’s a smaller 5W Qi pad on the side which you can set AirPods or other wireless charging devices on, making this a versatile charger all around.

It provides the convenience of dual charging your iPhone 13 and 12 series, small devices e.g AirPods and other Qi-enabled devices without having to plug in a cable. Just place your devices on the charger and the steady charge begins on contact. MagSafe Case compatible and the magnetic charger part can serve as a stand to view in portrait & landscape mode. Provide a 2-in-1 fast charging solution for iPhone 12/13/14 with MagSafe alignment and AirPods. Charge 2 devices at once. Strong magnetic attach for all MagSafe models also compatible with MagSafe case. Easy to snap on & go. You can view in landscape for watching video & portrait during secure charging / FaceTime

