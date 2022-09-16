EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 gaming headset with flip-to-mute mic falls to $50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $60 or more, today’s deal comes within pennies of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This headset features a closed-back design which makes it easy to block out the sounds in the room while gaming. The memory foam ear pads ensure that you’ll remain comfortable for longer gaming sessions. There’s also a “broadcast-quality” microphone with noise cancellation built-in, which ensures your team can easily hear communication in-game. Plus, it mutes when you raise it, ensuring you go quiet when necessary. On top of that, there’s a volume wheel on the right ear cup which makes it easy to change things up mid-game if necessary. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about this headset. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this headphone stand at Amazon for $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. A headphone stand is a great way to tidy up your desk setup and also makes it easy to find your headset whenever it comes time to game. Plus, being comprised of aluminum, you’ll enjoy a premium build here without breaking the bank.

Don’t miss out on the deal we just found on Thrustmaster’s T.16000M FCS Flight Stick that’s down at its second-lowest price of 2022, coming in at 25% off. Down to $60 right now, you’ll find that this is a must-have for games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can save on various desk upgrades.

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset features:

The GSP 300 multiplatform gaming headset is created for the gamer that deems good audio critical in their game enjoyment. EPOS engineered audio quality lets you experience explosions to the fullest and delivers an immersive gaming experience. A microphone with flexible lift-to-mute boom arm delivers crisp and clear game chat, and best fit is delivered by a ball-joint hinge to angle the ear cups. Let the high-quality audio of the GSP 300 headset take your game performance to the next level.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!