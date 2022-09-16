Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection comes to PC October 19, ending PS exclusivity

It seems that Sony has been on a spree of releasing its iconic exclusive games on PC lately. While we’re not sure what’s gotten into Sony as of late, it’s something that we absolutely love to see. The latest announcement is Sony confirming that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection officially launching on PC October 19. That means in just over a month, you’ll be able to play one of Sony’s most iconic series on your desktop. Keep reading to learn more.

Sony announces Uncharted for PC

For years and years, the only way to enjoy Sony-exclusive titles was to own a PlayStation. No PlayStation? No play. That’s been changing recently with multiple Sony-exclusive games making their way to PC, and Uncharged: Legacy of Thieves Collection is the latest addition.

The game has been optimized and remastered for PC, and there are even pre-order benefits for those who give their money early. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the two “critically-acclaimed, globe-trotting” single-player adventures from both Uncharged 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on PC for the first time. Each story will have you on the edge of your seat and, like we said, has been fully remastered to be even more immersive.

Support for 4K resolution, UltraWide monitors, and full graphical adjustments, this is more than just a re-release on PC. Sony has gone through the effort of doing it right as well with a host of PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements. Controls have also been rethought as now there’s support for mouse and keyboard, though, of course, the best experience will be through a DualSense or DualShock 4 controller. However, Sony has worked with Razer to provide Chroma RGB support, as well as Logitech and CORSAIR, to sync up lighting with the game and your battle station.

Sony even went as far as to give us recommended specs for specific FPS and resolution goals, which is something I wish we saw more of. Those with more entry-level systems, like an older i5 and GTX 960, should be able to hit 30 FPS at 720p medium settings, but recommended base specs are a 4th Generation i7 or first generation Ryzen 5 with a GTX 1060 or RX 570 to hit 30 FPS at 1080p high settings. However, 1440p 60 FPS should be possible with a Ryzen 7 3700X or i7-7700k and the RTX 2070 or RX 5700 XT.

However, I think the most shocking is that Sony claims you can run 4K 60 FPS on ultra settings with an i9-9900K or Ryzen 9 3950X processor and the RTX 3080 or RX 6800. Those specs are honestly far less than what I would expect in order to hit 4K 60 on ultra settings in a game like Uncharted on PC, and is something I can’t wait to test.

You can pre-order Uncharged: Legacy of Thieves Collection on Steam or the Epic Games Store for $49.99, though CDKeys has it available at a discounted price of $35.99. The game officially launches on October 19.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m very pleased with Sony releasing more and more games on PC. There are so many PlayStation-exclusive titles that I’ve wanted to play, but I just don’t own a Sony console anymore… or any console, for that matter. So, knowing that I can play Sony titles on my desktop is quite nice, especially going forward. Of course, we don’t know how many games will make their way to Microsoft’s desktop platform, or how long it’ll take for releases like this to happen, but it’s at least nice to see some progress.

Also, I love that Sony is taking their time with the ports as well. These aren’t haphazard ports from PlayStation to PC, Sony is really putting thought into every aspect down to integrating with RGB software from Razer, Logitech, and CORSAIR.

Uncharted is a series I’ve wanted to play for quite some time, and now that it’s coming to PC (and already on sale), I might finally get a chance to do that.

