ESR’s magnetic iPad Pro 12.9-inch backlit keyboard case with trackpad at $135 (Reg. $160)

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its ESR Rebound Magnetic iPad Pro 12.9-inch Keyboard Case for $134.97 shipped. Regularly $170 directly from ESR, it usually fetches more like $160 at Amazon where it is now matching our previous mention. This keyboard case, compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 inch models from 2018 through to the 2021 release, delivers the magnetic treatment with a cantilever design that allows your “iPad Pro 12.9 to float stylishly over your keyboard.” It includes a trackpad with “full multi-touch gesture support” as well as color backlit keys, and shortcut buttons that let “you snap that screenshot, control your audio, or go back to the home screen from the keyboard.” More details below.

If you’re looking for something to wrap up your iPad mini 6 with, dive into the deal we are still tracking on the Apple’s official Smart Folio. Now selling for $49.50, this price drop is a notable chance to land Apple’s official cover at a particularly rare discounted rate. Not only does it double as a kickstand for your angled viewing pleasure, but it also provides sleep and wake functionality alongside a magnetic treatment to snap to the back of your device. Get a closer look right here.

Then swing by our coverage of the new ZAGG ‘anything-proof’ water-resistant iPad case before you check out the deal we spotted this morning on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros. If you or someone you know is still looking to upgrade to 12.9-inch pro model, a couple different configurations are now on sale with new all-time low pricing starting from $900 shipped. Hit up today’s coverage for a complete breakdown of the features and historical pricing details.

ESR Rebound Magnetic iPad Keyboard Case features:

Compatibility: only compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 (2021/2020/2018); models: A2378, A2379, A2461, A2462, A2229, A2069, A2232, A2233, A1876, A2014, A1895, A1983

Work from Anywhere: upgrade your iPad to getting stuff done mode and embrace the remote work revolution with full MacBook functionality built right into your case

Easy-Set Magnetic Stand: the floating cantilever design allows your iPad Pro 12.9 to float stylishly over your keyboard and gives you the perfect angle just by opening the case

Navigate Quickly and Easily: the precision trackpad with full multi-touch gesture support lets you browse the web, build presentations, and edit documents at unparalleled speed

