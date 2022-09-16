WD_BLACK 1TB heatsink 7,000MB/s SN850 SSD with custom RBG back to all-time low at $110

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 1TB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen 4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. You’ll also find this one matched at Amazon, but you’ll need to scroll down on this listing page to the “Other Sellers” section for the official Amazon listing. Regularly $150 these days, this is matching the all-time low we have tracked only once before today. It is also matched directly from Western Digital where it still regularly fetches the $220 MSRP. This heatsink-equipped internal SSD is ready to deliver up to 7,000MB/s of data transfer speeds to your PC battlestation or PS5 (the officially licensed PS5 variant is also on sale for $150 right now). It features PCIe Gen4 technology, the aforementioned built-in heat dispersion, and full customizable RGB lighting (Windows only). More details below.

If you can make do with a 500GB solution, the WD_BLACK SN850 with half the storage of today’s lead deal is also still sitting at the $80 Amazon all-time low. The specs on this one are essentially identical, just with the lighter storage capacity.

For some WD_BLACK portable SSD action, you’ll want to at least consider the new P40 model we just reviewed. This one delivers the brand’s metal-plated housing alongside USB-C connectivity and a more than capable 2,000MB/s transfer rate. A notable option for your game library (and just about anything else you might store on a portable solid-state drive), it delivers WD’s actually quite impressive and deep custom RGB lighting system as well. Get a complete breakdown as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

Downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your gaming experience (Windows Only)

Sleek Heatsink model minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming

