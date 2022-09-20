NexiGo’s dual PS5 controller charger dock and thumbgrip kit drops 35% to $15.50 today

The NexiGo Amazon storefront (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its Dual PS5 Controller Charger with Thumb Grip Kit for $15.49 and with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24, this is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a one-day offer back in June. The NexiGo setup is a far more affordable option than the official Sony version that fetches nearly double the price and doesn’t come with the bonus thumb grip kit as well. It can juice up a pair of DualSense controllers at the same time in “under 3 hours” alongside overload, over-voltage, overheat, and short-circuit protection. It ships with the wall power adapter, a USB-C charging cable, and the thumb grips. More details below.

As of right now, the NexiGo option highlighted above is among the lowest prices we can find for a comparable DualSense controller charger. This more vertical OIVO option does, however, come in for a few bucks less, but we don’t have as much experience with this brand and it’s an arguably less attractive solution, if you ask me.

While we are talking Sony controllers, it unveiled its very first pro-grade controller last month with the new DualSense Edge. If you haven’t yet, you can dive into our feature breakdown piece to learn more about the new gamepad and be sure to take a look at the new Gray Camouflage treatment Sony unleashed for its PS5 controller, 3D headset, and console cover.

NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger features:

Upgrade direct charging and eliminated the USB dongles. This NexiGo Charging Dock is designed to charge two DualSense controllers at the same time. With 5.3V/3A power adapter, the PS5 DualSense controllers can be fully charged in under 3 hours. Save your time and get more fun. (Note: please use the power adapter of this product for charging. Other wall chargers may cause charging failure or extended charging duration).

