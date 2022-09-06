Sony unveils new Gray Camouflage DualSense controller, 3D headset, and PS5 cover

After debuting its new pro-grade DualSense Edge recently, Sony has now announced the Gray Camouflage Collection coming to its PS5 family of accessories. Set to join the rest of the now available galaxy-inspired color lineup of standard model DualSense game pads and PlayStation 5 console covers, today Sony is showing off the new stealthy camo treatment coming to its controllers, Pulse 3D wireless headset, and covers for both the all-digital PS5 and the disc drive-equipped model. Head below for a closer look at the launch trailer for the new PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection.

New PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection accessories

Sony said its PlayStation design team “reimagined [its] camouflage pattern to reflect a fresher, more contemporary feel.” If you zoom in enough, you’ll also notice the “iconic PlayStation Shapes” subtly incorporated and weaved into the lighter spectrum of the camo pattern.

Bring a fresh, unique aesthetic into play with the new Gray Camouflage Collection coming to the PS5 family of accessories. Adding to the previously released galaxy-inspired color lineup, the Gray Camouflage Collection features a matching set of accessories with the DualSense wireless controller, PS5 console covers for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition, and Pulse 3D wireless headset.

The new PlayStation 5 Gray Camouflage Collection is set for release starting this fall with pre-orders kicking on September 15. The camo Pulse 3D wireless headset won’t actually release until just before the holidays in December, but the DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console covers will launch globally on October 14, 2022, according to today’s announcement. Sony also added that “the exact launch dates for the collection may vary by location, so be sure to check your local retailer for availability.”

Here’s more details from Sony on the Gray Camouflage Collection availability:

In the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, a number of these new products will be available via early access for direct.playstation.com customers.

Starting October 14 (while supplies last), the DualSense wireless controller in Gray Camouflage will be available on direct.playstation.com and will be offered at other participating retailers starting October 28.

Starting October 14 (while supplies last), the PS5 console covers in Gray Camouflage will be available exclusively on direct.playstation.com in these locations.

