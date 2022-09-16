Samsung’s 55-inch 120Hz 4K mini-LED TV with Xbox Game Pass access at $999 (Up to $500 off)

BuyDig is now offering the 2022 model Samsung 55-inch QN85BA Neo QLED 4K mini-LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $999 shipped using code TJY25 at checkout. This one launched this year at $1,500 and is now going for $1,200 at Best Buy and slightly less over at Amazon right now where it has never gone for under $1,100. Today’s deal is at up to $500 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Alongside a gaming-ready spec sheet with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 inputs, this model is compatible with Bluetooth controllers and the Xbox Game Pass app for cloud gaming, no additional hardware needed. From there, you’ll find support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, direct access to your streaming services, built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet, Dolby Atmos audio, HDR 10+, and a 4K mini-LED panel. Head below for more details.

For a more affordable option, dive into the ongoing price drops on Hisense’s latest 2022 A6H series Google TVs. With the 70-inch model seeing its first price drop and now available at $530 shipped, there’s a whole lot more TV for the money compared to today’s lead deal. You won’t get the higher-end mini-LED treatment, or the built-in Xbox Game Pass action, but it will save you hundreds of dollars and deliver a larger display.

If you’re looking to upgrade an existing setup without spending a fortune, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on the latest Apple TV HD with the refreshed Siri Remote. It might not be the 4K model, but it’s also more affordable and a great option for adding the latest tvOS and direct access to Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality to your setup. Get a closer look at the feature list and price breakdown right here.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K mini-LED Quantum Smart TV features:

Get next-level premium 4K experiences powered by Quantum Matrix. By using precision Mini LEDs, color and contrast come alive for details that shine. For all you watch, AI-processing refines your Smart TV Hub and sound, while upscaling your content to 4K – for a brilliant picture, even in bright daylight.

