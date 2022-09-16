Samsung’s 55-inch 120Hz 4K mini-LED TV with Xbox Game Pass access at $999 (Up to $500 off)

Justin Kahn -
HDTVHome TheaterSamsungbuydig
$500 off $999
Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV

BuyDig is now offering the 2022 model Samsung 55-inch QN85BA Neo QLED 4K mini-LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $999 shipped using code TJY25 at checkout. This one launched this year at $1,500 and is now going for $1,200 at Best Buy and slightly less over at Amazon right now where it has never gone for under $1,100. Today’s deal is at up to $500 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Alongside a gaming-ready spec sheet with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 inputs, this model is compatible with Bluetooth controllers and the Xbox Game Pass app for cloud gaming, no additional hardware needed. From there, you’ll find support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, direct access to your streaming services, built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet, Dolby Atmos audio, HDR 10+, and a 4K mini-LED panel. Head below for more details. 

For a more affordable option, dive into the ongoing price drops on Hisense’s latest 2022 A6H series Google TVs. With the 70-inch model seeing its first price drop and now available at $530 shipped, there’s a whole lot more TV for the money compared to today’s lead deal. You won’t get the higher-end mini-LED treatment, or the built-in Xbox Game Pass action, but it will save you hundreds of dollars and deliver a larger display. 

If you’re looking to upgrade an existing setup without spending a fortune, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on the latest Apple TV HD with the refreshed Siri Remote. It might not be the 4K model, but it’s also more affordable and a great option for adding the latest tvOS and direct access to Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality to your setup. Get a closer look at the feature list and price breakdown right here

Samsung Neo QLED 4K mini-LED Quantum Smart TV features:

Get next-level premium 4K experiences powered by Quantum Matrix. By using precision Mini LEDs, color and contrast come alive for details that shine. For all you watch, AI-processing refines your Smart TV Hub and sound, while upscaling your content to 4K – for a brilliant picture, even in bright daylight.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater

Samsung buydig

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

BLACK+DECKER’s 5.5-inch 20V circular saw kit has ...
Drop + Lord of the Rings bring Elvish and Dwarvish mech...
OXO’s Specialty Coffee Association-certified 8-cu...
WiZ app refresh brings WiFi motion detection to its sma...
Skytech’s RTX 3070 gaming desktop has a 1TB NVMe ...
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able...
OnePlus 10 Pro drops to $699 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 ch...
Android app deals of the day: Sasaya, 2112TD Tower Defe...
Load more...
Show More Comments