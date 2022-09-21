Protect your Apple Watch Ultra with Spigen’s new Thin Fit 360 case at $19 (Reg. $30)

After seeing its brand new AirPods Pro 2 cases go on sale, Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its just-released Thin Fit 360 Apple Watch Ultra (49mm) Case for $18.99 shipped. This one just hit the official site at $30 and is now available at $11 less via Amazon. While the new Apple Watch Ultra is likely its most rugged and active lifestyle-focused model yet, that also means some folks will be taking it to places where it might very well take a beating. And if you’re just buying one for the sweet new orange accents and powerful enhanced feature set, you might not want it to get scratched up even more. Spigen Thin Fit 360 delivers a 49mm case that wraps around the outer casing of Apple Watch Ultra while still leaving the new crown, Action button (here’s our feature piece on everything it is capable of), and speaker exposed for functionality. It also ships with a 9H tempered glass screen protector to guard the display. More details below.

You’ll find a few other new Apple Watch Ultra cases now live on Amazon and for even less than the Spigen model. However, we have little to no experience with just about all of these brands that are undercutting Spigen right now so it’s hard to recommend them for protecting your new $799 Apple wearable.

SANDMARC’s new leather Apple Watch Ultra Band might also be worth a look considering 9to5 readers can now score an exclusive 10% off the pre-order price.

But if you’re not going to be forking out that kind of cash for an Apple Watch, check out some of the deals we are now tracking on the new Series 8 and SE 2 models. The first price drops are now available on both options with deals starting from just $270 shipped.

Spigen Thin Fit 360 Apple Watch Ultra Case features:

Made from PC and glass for durability

Built-in screen protection: 9H tempered glass for extra drop and scratch protection

Experience full functionality: precise cutouts for Digital Crown, speaker, Action Button, and side button

Original touch response: natural touch response with glass screen protector

Specifically engineered to fit Apple Watch Ultra 49mm

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!