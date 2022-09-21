Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SteamWorld, Screens Remote Desktop, more

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. This morning also saw a big-time refurbished Apple sale featuring M1 iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models starting from $670, just be sure to scope out the rest of our ongoing Apple deals right here as well. Moving over to the apps, highlight offers include titles like SteamWorld Quest, Taxi Tangle, Gem Wizards Tactics, Screens: VNC Remote Desktop, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals and more.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earthquake Network: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Picture Roulette: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fashion Story: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Taxi Tangle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Gem Wizards Tactics: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Screens: VNC Remote Desktop: $15 (Reg. $20)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: GeoShred Control: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Television Time: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard – Fonts Chat: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ReViiV: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chimp Fu Syllables: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: ShockWave – Synth Module: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Duet Display: $15 (Reg. $20)

More SteamWorld Quest:

SteamWorld Quest is the roleplaying card game you’ve been waiting for! Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only your wits and a handful of cards. Take on whatever threat comes your way by crafting your own deck choosing from over 100 unique punch-cards! What awaits you is a luscious treasure chest filled with gold, dragons, vivid worlds, magic, knights in shining armor as well as XP, turn-based battles and all that good RPG stuff! The game’s humorous mix of traditional fantasy and steampunk robots makes for an unforgettable experience with lots of laughs.

