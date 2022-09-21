Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West $39.50 or Collector’s Edition $100 off, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. We are now tracking some solid price drops on Horizon Forbidden West including the PlayStation 5 edition for $49.99 shipped via Amazon today. However, you’ll want to keep in mind that you can also score the PS4 version down at $39.59 in digital form via PSN right now and upgrade to the PS5 edition for free as well. The Collector’s Edition is also down at $99.99 shipped via Best Buy, a $100 price drop, with the SteelBook, art book, and soundtrack, as well as the Temortusk and Aloy statues. Horizon Forbidden West takes players to an all new open-world filled with “lush forests, sunken cities, and towering mountains of a far-future America.” Much like the original game in the series, you’ll be battling against enormous machines alongside mounted human enemies with a number of new gadgets and weapons while unraveling the mysterious secret “behind Earth’s imminent collapse.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

