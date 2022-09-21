Crucial’s latest P3 Plus 2TB Gen4 M.2 SSD just hit the Amazon all-time low at $149 (Reg. $190)

Reg. $190 $149
Crucial P3 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering Crucial’s latest P3 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $149 shipped. This new release just hit Amazon back in July and carries a $190 regular price. Currently on sale at $180 directly from Crucial, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is a notable mid-tier option that is now undercutting most of the 2TB models in its class. You’re looking at up to 5,000MB/s with NVMe (PCIe Gen4 x4) technology that is also backwards compatible with Gen3 motherboards until you get a chance to upgrade. They are built with “high-quality Micron Advanced 3D NAND” and ship with a 5-year warranty. More details below. 

If you can make do with 1TB of storage, drop down to the lower capacity Crucial P3 Plus to save some cash. This one is currently selling for $94 shipped via Amazon while delivering essentially identical specs as the 2TB model featured above. 

Then head over to our PC gaming deal hub for more ways to upgrade your battlestation at a discount. Alongside this morning’s deal on the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless Gaming Mouse and Logitech’s G Pro Wireless model, we also just spotted a new Amazon low on PowerColor’s Fighter RX 6700 XT GPU. It can deliver 1080p ultra settings at 144+ FPS or 1440p high/ultra at 60 FPS alongside HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a connectivity at the best price we have tracked thus far. Get a closer look and a complete pricing breakdown in our deal coverage right here

Crucial P3 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD features:

  • NVMe (PCIe Gen4 x4) technology with up to 5000MB/s sequential reads, random read/write 680K/850K IOPS
  • Spacious storage up to 4TB
  • Performs up to 43% faster than the fastest Gen3 NVMe SSDs
  • Rated at MTTF greater than 1.5 million hours for extended longevity and reliability
  • Backward compatibility with Gen3

