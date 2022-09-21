SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless Gaming Mouse with 18 programmable buttons hits $111 ($49 off)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $111.29 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks the best prices that we’ve tracked since July. With an ultra-lightweight design, this mouse is perfect for premium gaming setups. It weighs just 89g and is one of the lightest MMO/MOBA mice on the market with 18 programmable buttons and a 12-button side panel. It’s IP54 water-resistant as well which protects it against spills that could happen at home. On top of that, the Aerox 9 uses both SteelSeries’ lag-free Quantum 2.0 2.4GHz wireless connection as well as Bluetooth 5.0 so you can play at home or on-the-go. It’ll also last up to 180 hours on a single charge, and just 15 minutes of being plugged in will net 40 hours of gameplay. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Consider using your savings to pick up the HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset for $30 on Amazon. While not from the same brand, HyperX is still a solid choice for your gaming setup. We recently went hands-on with the newer Cloud Stinger 2 and called it an “instant hit,” so be sure to check out the more budget-friendly original Cloud Stinger as a great alternative for your setup.

Don’t forget to check out the Pyle 4-pattern RGB USB microphone that’s on sale for a new low of $58. That’s down from a normal going rate of $120 or more, making this the perfect upgrade for those who are trying to start streaming on a budget, as a dedicated microphone will generally deliver a better audio experience than using the built-in mic on most headsets.

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

The lightest MMO/MOBA mouse on the market, the Aerox 9 Wireless boasts an 89g build, optimal for long play sessions. Armed with an arsenal of 18 programmable buttons, including a 12-button side panel and a tilt-click scroll wheel, gamers gain a powerful edge in shortcut-heavy games. Quantum 2.0 ensures lag-free gameplay to cut the cord and provides the flexibility of 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 connections. Superb 180-hour battery life with fast charging keeps you in the action. Dominate raid bosses or 5v5 battles without worrying about dust or spills with the IP54-rated AquaBarrier that shields the holey design and circuitry. Engineered to perfection, the Aerox 9 Wireless has all the components for glory, except for one – you.

