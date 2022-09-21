Iron Man will come to life in an upcoming EA game developed by Motive Studios

Today, EA announced that its Montreal-based Motive Studios would be teaming up with Marvel Entertainment for an all-new Iron Man game. The team will be lead by Olivier Proulx who has worked on past Marvel titles like Guardians of the Galaxy. The game is said to feature “an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man.” What else can we expect? Let’s take a closer look below.

Iron Man is getting his own game finally

We’ve seen dedicated Spider-Man games aplenty over the past few years, but dedicated Marvel games haven’t been nearly as abundant. However, EA is tasking its Motive Studios to work with Marvel on a stand-alone Iron Man game, and I’m quite excited.

The movie-based games from EA lately have honestly been pretty decent. Star Wars has had some killer releases recently, so I’m pretty pumped to see what the Iron Man title from EA and Motive comes out to be. We get a glimpse as to what we can expect from the game through the announcement released today from EA. The game is said to “feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark,” and it’ll also “enable players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man,” whatever that last bit means.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games. “Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

The Iron Man game from Motive Studios and Marvel Entertainment is currently in the preproduction phase; there’s zero indication as to when it’ll even be teased any further, let alone a release date. We do know that there’s a Dread Space game coming out in January of next year, so it’s safe to say that Iron Man will likely release sometime late 2023 or even 2024, depending on how long the team is into building it.

It’s great to see that studios are finally branching out from their traditional series. We’ve reached a place in gaming where most titles are either reboots of older games or an extension of an existing franchise, with few introductions to new universes. Marvel has a host of untapped potential when it comes to video games, even if you just look at the 10-year Infinity Saga. There’s a lot to tap into there, making it now a great time for studios to bring these titles to life.

