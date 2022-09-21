New Smartish iPhone 14 cases: Crossbody strap, side-entry wallets, MagSafe, more from $15

Today we are taking a look at the new Smartish iPhone 14 cases and accessories. The brand has been creating interesting wallets and extra grippy covers for Apple’s handsets for many years and the 2022 variants are now ready for purchase. Delivering a host of designs returning from the iPhone 13 collection, the brand is also introducing some new colorways and more for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max this year. Alongside some wild patterns and colorways, the brand stands out with its side-entry wallet solutions as well as its crossbody strap model and more. Head below for a closer look and a breakdown of each of the options in the Smartish iPhone 14 case collection.

Smartish iPhone 14 cases and accessories

Alongside each of the Smartish iPhone 14 cases you’ll find details below, the brand has also unleashed its new iPhone 14 screen protector package.

While we are seeing some of the lesser known brands pop up on Amazon with the same screen protector as last year that only sort of fits the new Apple handsets (that front-mounted speaker isn’t quite the same size), Smartish has issued models made specifically for iPhone 14. Its 2-pack of Tuff Sheets, available for all four models, also features one of the best systems I have used for actually getting the tempered glass on the phone smoothly and bubble-free. They are now available on the Amazon at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Now let’s take a look at each of the new Smartish iPhone 14 cases below:

Gripmunk $15

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Super Grippy Texture

Protective Air-Pocket Corners

Camera & Screen Protection

Plays Well With Wireless & MagSafe Chargers

Ultra Light Durable Construction

Gripmunk with MagSafe $20

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Super Grippy Texture

Protective Air-Pocket Corners

Camera & Screen Protection

Compatible With MagSafe

Wallet Slayer 1.0 $25

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Easy Access To 3 Cards Plus Cash

High-Grip Textured Sides

Ultra Light & Durable Construction

Air-Pocket Corners

Not Compatible With Wireless & MagSafe Charges

Wallet Slayer 2.0 $30

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Secures 3 Cards Plus Cash

Credit Card Kickstand

High-Grip Textured Sides

Protective Air-Pocket Corners

Not Compatible with Wireless or MagSafe Chargers

Gripzilla $30

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Mighty Protective

Grooved Sides

Beastly Grip

Compatible With MagSafe

Camera & Screen Protection

Dancing Queen $40

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Secures 5 Cards + Cash

Lipgloss Loops

Adjustable Crossbody Strap

Removeable Wristlet

Not Compatible with Wireless Chargers

While we are talking Smartish, be sure to get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review of last year’s models as well as the customizable MagSafe charging puck. We also had a chance to give its unique magnetic fabric-wrapped cable wrangler a run for its money previously.

Then hit up some of the other new iPhone case collections we have featured thus far in our hands-on reviews, including the Spigen iPhone 14 case collection and the latest from Nomad (many more on the way this week and next).

