Organize your workspace with this rare price drop on the under-desk Elevation Shelf at $20

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its Elevation Shelf desk storage organizer at $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 20% off and quite a rare price drop at that. Still fetching the full $25 directly from Elevation Lab, this is the lowest price we can find. The Elevation Shelf makes for a clean and organized way to reduce the clutter on your workspace, providing a sort of hidden shelf that attaches to the bottom of just about any desktop. It ships with both “secure” 3M VHB adhesives as well as wood screws for installation alongside a fiber-reinforced construction and port hole for neatly running charging cables through alongside an adhesive-backed CordClip to secure/organize them. More details below.

You’ll find plenty of under-desk shelving solutions on Amazon. Most of them go for more than today’s Elevation Lab option, but there are a few for less like this relatively popular 2-pack option that sells for a touch under $19. Outside of that, it’s hard to recommend some of the lesser known brands when it comes to something comparable to what Elevation Lab has on offer for $20 today.

Speaking of Elevation Lab, we just took a look at its new patent-pending waterproof and “indestructible” TagVault AirTag Strap. But when it comes to desktop organization, you’ll want to consider deals on something like this self-adjusting vertical laptop stand and the price drop we spotted on the iPhone 14-ready Lamicall metal S1 stand this morning.

Elevation Shelf features:

Adds under-desk storage in seconds.

Helps declutter your desk. Keeps items out of sight & easy to access.

Holds securely with our premium 3M VHB adhesive. Wood screws also included for higher weight capacity and for unfinished surfaces that adhesive doesn’t work on.

Premium fiber-reinforced construction.

Includes an adhesive backed CordClip to secure/organize incoming cables, you can place it anywhere you like.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!