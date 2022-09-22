Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cursor Pro, StitchSketch, after FÒCUS, and more

Thursday’s best price drops on Mac and iOS apps are now waiting for you down below. Just be sure to also check out the deals we spotted this morning on Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles and these M1 MacBook Air models at up to $149 off while you’re at it. Today’s app deals are headlined by titles like Cursor Pro, Gone Home, 7Days : Backer, StitchSketch, after FÒCUS, Titan Quest, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: after FÒCUS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smol Dungeon: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: StitchSketch: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sketch Club: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: EagleHero: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Treasure Temples: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: touchscaper: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earthquake Network: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Picture Roulette: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fashion Story: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Taxi Tangle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Gem Wizards Tactics: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Screens: VNC Remote Desktop: $15 (Reg. $20)

More Cursor Pro:

Are you a presenter, meeting host, tutorial creator, remote teacher or student? Do you want to be able to more easily see your mouse pointer on that giant iMac screen? Need a handy magnifier to zoom in? Cursor Pro makes finding your pointer and pixels easier than ever and makes sure everyone else following along can see it, too. And that’s just the start!

