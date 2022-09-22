Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge for Switch at $20, Splatoon 3 $47, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Nintendo is now offering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge via the eShop at $19.99. Regularly $25, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Switch and the best we can find. While we recently saw the digital PlayStation version drop down to this price, that offer is no more and now Switch gamers have the first post-launch chance to score the retro modern brawler at a discount. Physical copies at Amazon are yet to budge from the regular $35 price tag. This one delivers a delightful throwback beat em’ up experience harkening back to the golden age of TMNT games. Following in the footsteps of and heavily inspired by Turtles in Time, it features 4-player action, a full story mode, and gorgeous pixel art graphics. Get a complete rundown of what to expect in our hands on-review and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Sony State of Play: God of War Ragnarok DualSense, more

Pre-orders:

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!