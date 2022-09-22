Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge for Switch at $20, Splatoon 3 $47, more

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Nintendo is now offering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge via the eShop at $19.99. Regularly $25, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Switch and the best we can find. While we recently saw the digital PlayStation version drop down to this price, that offer is no more and now Switch gamers have the first post-launch chance to score the retro modern brawler at a discount. Physical copies at Amazon are yet to budge from the regular $35 price tag. This one delivers a delightful throwback beat em’ up experience harkening back to the golden age of TMNT games. Following in the footsteps of and heavily inspired by Turtles in Time, it features 4-player action, a full story mode, and gorgeous pixel art graphics. Get a complete rundown of what to expect in our hands on-review and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

