Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge for Switch at $20, Splatoon 3 $47, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Nintendo is now offering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge via the eShop at $19.99. Regularly $25, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Switch and the best we can find. While we recently saw the digital PlayStation version drop down to this price, that offer is no more and now Switch gamers have the first post-launch chance to score the retro modern brawler at a discount. Physical copies at Amazon are yet to budge from the regular $35 price tag. This one delivers a delightful throwback beat em’ up experience harkening back to the golden age of TMNT games. Following in the footsteps of and heavily inspired by Turtles in Time, it features 4-player action, a full story mode, and gorgeous pixel art graphics. Get a complete rundown of what to expect in our hands on-review and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure $55 shipped (Reg. $80)
***Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, more
***Sony State of Play: God of War Ragnarok DualSense, more
***Ubisoft Forward showcase: New Assassin’s Creed titles, more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Windjammers 2 eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Splatoon 3 $47 (Reg. $60)
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- NEO: The World Ends with You eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Streets of Rage 4 eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe PSN $40 (Reg. $80)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 $35 (Reg. $60)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $20 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox bundle sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 80% off
- Resident Evil Racoon City Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $60)
- Includes RE 2 and 3 remakes
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Game Builder Garage $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Legacy Collections eShop from $8
- Persona 5 Strikers eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Nintendo Blockbuster eShop Switch game sale from $2.50
- MLB The Show 22 Switch $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
- Octopath Traveler II pre-order $60
- It Takes Two Switch pre-order $40
- Sony PSN PlayStation Games Under $20
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Undertale eShop $9 (Reg. $15)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale now live
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
