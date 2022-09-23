New Amazon all-time low just hit the WD_BLACK 500GB D30 Game Drive SSD at $60

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 500GB D30 solid-state Game Drive for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90 and most recently in the $79 range, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. For comparison, it is currently selling for $70 via Best Buy. While we are still tracking new all-time low pricing on the latest P40 model, today’s deal delivers an even more affordable point of entry to WD’s gaming SSD storage experience. You’re looking at a 500GB solid-state drive wrapped in the brand’s metal plating with USB-C connectivity with the ability to move data at up to 900MB/s. It is compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, as well as previous-generation machines, for storing your game library and just about anything else you might want around for safe keeping. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

When it comes to portable SSDs, 500GB for $60 is quite affordable. While the model above isn’t quite as fast as some of the major players in the space, it’s awfully close considering how affordable it is. Even the usually rock-bottom PNY EliteX-PRO 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 goes for $6 more right now.

Alongside with the aforementioned deals on the latest WD P40 Game Drive SSD models we just recently reviewed, price drops on the popular SanDisk 2TB water-resistant Extreme portable variant are still live as well. This one delivers a rugged housing as well as modern specs and is still marked down over at Amazon. You’ll find more details on this model and even more in our roundup of the best portable SSDs as well.

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD features:

Expanded capacity up to 2TB to store up to 50 games (As used for storage capacity, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.) (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Stylistically designed to sit alongside your console

Accelerated speeds up to 900MB/s to help minimize long load screens (Based on read speed and internal testing. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

