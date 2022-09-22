WD_BLACK’s latest 2,000MB/s RGB 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD at $160, or 2TB for $280

Update: Amazon is also now offering the 2TB P40 model down at $279.99 shipped. Regularly $330, this is matching the second-lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and a notable opportunity to land the brand’s latest SSD Game Drive with a solid discount. The feature set and specs are otherwise the same as those detailed below.

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive Solid-State Drive for $159.99 shipped. This one was unveiled back in May at $180 and has fetched as much ever since. Today’s deal is the first price drop we have tracked and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates, it is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X/S, Windows, and Mac systems. As you’ll know from our recent hands-on review, this is a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 drive designed to house your game library as well as anything else you might want on a portable SSD alongside built-in RGB lighting that glows around the perimeter of the device. While it can only be customized on Windows, the rainbow LED treatment still looks pretty fantastic when connected to other systems. Get a closer look right here and down below.

While it’s still at full price, you can save even more and land a nearly identical experience with the 500GB model. This one also released earlier this year and sells for $120 shipped on Amazon. You’re looking at the same lighting, metal housing, and USB 3.2 Gen2x2 action, just with a lighter storage capacity.

We are also still tracking a notable price drop on the popular SanDisk 2TB water-resistant Extreme portable SSD. This one delivers double the storage capacity at $200 via Amazon right now and was an easy choice for our roundup of the best portable SSDs. It’s not specifically geared towards gaming and doesn’t include the fancy lighting action, but it is certainly worth consideration at this price. Get a closer look at the specs and details right here.

WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games; archive Xbox Series X|S games).

