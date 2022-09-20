Control Govee’s smart Wi-Fi Gooseneck Kettle with your phone or voice at $56 (Reg. $80)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $55.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, this is more than 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re a pour-over coffee and tea enthusiasts or just someone looking to deliver some intelligent automation and control to your small appliances, this Wi-Fi smart kettle is worth a look at this price. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, it also supports voice commands and you can make use of Wi-Fi to connect to its companion app. From there, you can schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures between 104 and 212 degrees, and then keep it warm for up to 2 hours. The 1200W heater can get your water up to temperature in 3 to 5 minutes before you make use of the precision pour gooseneck design. More details below.

If the smart features on the Govee model above aren’t of interest, there’s money to be saved. One notable option is the Bodum Melior Electric Water Kettle. This one delivers a similar gooseneck treatment with a matte black paint job and some interesting cork accents on the lid and handle. It also comes in at $15 less on Amazon right now.

But if you prefer to take the single serve espresso route, this morning’s one-day price drop on the Breville edition Nespresso Vertuo Next is worth a look. The regularly up to $200 machine is now marked down to $128 Prime shipped for today only alongside an option to throw in the milk frothier at a discount as well. All of the details you need are right here and you’ll find even more in our home goods hub.

Govee Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle features:

Smart Voice & App Control: Supports Bluetooth or WiFi connection, which is more stable and faster than kettles that can only be connected through Bluetooth, as the control range is not limited by distance. You can Schedule a time to boil your water.

4 Easy Presets & Keep-Warm Control: Brew coffee and tea like a pro, with an app that lets you set your precise desired temperature from 104°F to 212°F. In addition, the Keep-Warm function automatically maintains water temperature for a full 2 hours. Make Electric Gooseneck Kettle your optimal brewing partner.

Rapid Boil: 1200w quickly heats 0.8L water in only 3-5 minutes to help you enjoy a cup of coffee in no time. This electric kettle features a ready tone that beeps three times when the water reaches the preset temp, which you can turn off on the app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!