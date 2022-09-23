Spigen’s regularly $55+ ArcStation 65W dual USB-C wall charger drops to $35 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcStation Pro GaN 652 Dual 65W Wall Charger for $34.99 shipped. This deal will be live for another 11 hours or until stocks runs out at the discounted price. Regularly $55, it actually fetches $75 directly from Spigen and is now at least 36% off the going rate for the lowest total we can find. You’re looking at a dual 65W wall charger split between a pair of USB-C outputs at 40W and 25W a piece when used simultaneously. This model employs GaN and 3D PCB technology for a compact charging experience alongside an extended 2-year warranty. It might not have folding prongs like some of the other options out there, but delivers notable power for the price when it comes to iPhone 14 and your other tech. Head below for additional details.

If you don’t need that kind of power from your wall charger, something like this far more affordable Anker PowerPort III might do the trick. It comes in at under $13 Prime shipped on Amazon with those handy foldable prongs and a modern USB-C port. Just be sure to scope out our recent hands-on review of the latest Nano 3 USB-C 30W GaN Chargers from the brand for more power and your choice of colorway while you’re at it.

With all of the new Apple gear announced at this month’s Far Out event beginning to ship/arrive on doorsteps, Spigen has unleashed a number of new accessories. Many of which are already on sale and you can find the details below:

Spigen ArcStation Pro 65W features:

Dual USB C PD PPS Charging Port : Up to 65 Watt Power Delivery and PPS Output with single USB C port loaded / Total 65 Watt Max. While dual charging it supports 40W and 25W output to charge your device.

Advanced GaN Tech : Due to the benefit of GaN and 3D PCB Technology the charger is 53% smaller than others. Unlike Silicon Chipset, GaN Chipset allows the ArcStation to be smaller than the genuine charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than genuine charger.

Reducing damage to your devices : Unlike other fast charging products, with GaN(Gallium Nitride) Chip embedded and IntelligentSafety Technology, it ensures the safety of our users and their devices by managing 15 points safety standard and reducing heat dissipation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!