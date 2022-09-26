LEGO Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter sees first discount to new low of $50 (Save $10), more

Just after seeing the new UCS Razor Crest officially revealed this morning, Amazon is now offering the first discount on the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter. Serving as Mando’s second ship after the untimely demise of his original transport, you can now save for one of the very first times on the recently-released set. Dropping down to $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. This is $10 off the usual $60 going rate and a new all-time low. Stacking up to 411 pieces, the Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter measures over 16 inches long with plenty of details packed into the greebled build. Though the real star of the show for this set are the minifigures. There are four characters in the set, two of which are exclusive to the new release. Mando arrives with a new face printing for the first time to go alongside an entirely new Peli Motto minifigure. Then there’s Grogu as well as a BD droid to round out the set.

Right when the Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter was announced earlier this spring, I immediately pointed out how the price point feels a bit too steep for what’s included. Now that a discount has rolled around, the set is much closer to being a solid value for builders who want to bring the ship to their collections alongside the exclusive lineup of minifigures.

Another rare discount has arrived on the latest from LEGO Star Wars today courtesy of Amazon, too. Right now, you can score the new Death Star Trench Run Diorama for $55.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $70, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $14 off and marks one of the first chances to save period. Having hit the scene earlier this spring, the 665-piece set recreates one of the more iconic moments from A New Hope with the famous Trench Run scene playing out in miniature form.

Of course, all of the focus today is of course around the latest addition to the LEGO Star Wars lineup. After nearly a year of rumors and leaks, the upcoming UCS Razor Crest has finally been revealed. Stacking up to nearly 6,200 pieces, this will be the largest creation from a galaxy far, far away of the year. Be sure to dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at all of the highlights and high-resolution pictures.

LEGO Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter features:

Tatooine tales from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett come to life for young builders with this LEGO brick model of The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter (75325). It has a minifigure cockpit, passenger space for Grogu, cargo compartment, a spring-loaded shooter and realistic details.

