LEGO’s new 400-piece Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter launching later this summer

If today’s unveil of the new Boba Fett’s Throne Room wasn’t enough LEGO Star Wars action, we’re now getting a first look at yet another new creation. Straight out of its recent appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, the new LEGO Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter stacks up to over 400 pieces and includes a series of exclusive figures.

LEGO Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter launching this summer

Stacking up to 411 pieces, the new LEGO Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter arrives as the latest set out of a galaxy far, far away. This is technically the first creation based specifically on The Book of Boba Fett, as the recent Throne Room kit draws inspiration from the end credits of The Mandalorian.

Where builders are going to be quite impressed is the minifigure selection – there’s of course Mando himself, as well as Grogu, which are both returning characters in brick-built form. There’s no telling if Din is going to have a printed head this time around, through. The other half of the figure selection is exclusive, and marks the first time we’ll have seen either character in LEGO form.

First up, there’s Peli Motto, the mechanic who has been helping out the Mandalorian throughout his adventures so far. Then there’s a new mold for a BD droid. This single-piece figure is similar to what we’ve seen in the past from the likes of droids like D-O and captures on the on-screen likeness quite well.

The LEGO Group is also mixing things up for the release date on the new Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter. While there will be a wave of new kits in March, as well as May for the annual Star Wars Day festivities, this one won’t be launching until June 2022. This is likely due to how recent the vehicle is in the Disney+ series, and the LEGO Group had delay the set out to ensure it wasn’t spoiled ahead of time.

Regardless of why, the set will set for $59.99 here in the United States.

9to5Toys’ Take

Honestly, I can’t say I am all too impressed by the new LEGO Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter. It certainly has some charm to it, but the value compared to what you get is a bit disappointing.

