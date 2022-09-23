Android app deals of the day: Crying Suns, Forager, This War of Mine, and more

Crying Suns

Your Friday edition of the best Android app deals is now live and ready to go down below. Ongoing price drops on Pixel 6 Pro with the Google Tensor chip are now sitting alongside today’s deal on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like Crying Suns, Forager, Worms 2, 3, and 4, Escapists 2, This War of Mine, Smart QR Code Scanner Pro, and much more. Head below for more of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing price drops on Pixel 6 Pro with the Google Tensor chip at $250 off and the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Pink Gold Android Tablet with hundreds of dollars in savings. We also have Spigen’s regularly $55+ ArcStation 65W dual USB-C wall charger at $35 as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Crying Suns:

When FTL meets Foundation and Dune: Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience inspired by Dune and Foundation, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well.

