Anker Nano Pro 40W dual USB-C charger hits $29 in four styles (Save 20%), more from $15

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Nano Pro 40W Dual USB-C Charger for $28.79 shipped in four different styles. Normally fetching $36, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since a 1-day sale back in January at 20% off. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second-best price to date. Not to mention, a rare chance save on all of the colorways. This capable Anker charger is the perfect companion to your iPhone and other everyday carry gear with a 2-port design. Still fitting into a compact form-factor that’ll rest in the palm of your hand, it can dish out 40W of power in total, allowing you to juice up an iPhone 14 at the full 20W on top of AirPods or even an iPad. Our launch coverage details what you can expect from the package, too. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now also offering its recent Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger for $15.29 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $20, this is one of the best prices to date at 24% off while beating previous offers by an extra $2. Delivering a more compact feature set compared to the lead deal, the single port Nano Pro can provide 20% of power out of its USB-C PD slot. Perfect as an iPhone companion, or any other smartphone for that matter, it sports a unique design that comes in one of four colors. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Alongside both of the discounts above, last week we took a hands-on look at the brand’s new lineup of Nano 3 USB-C 30W GaN Chargers. Having just launched to pair perfectly with the iPhone 14, we found these to live up to that use case and more with compact builds, colorful designs, and versatile 30W outputs.

Anker Nano Pro 40W Dual Port USB-C Charger features:

Charge the new iPhone up to 3 times faster than with your old 5W iPhone charger, or charge a 12.9″ iPad Pro (2018) almost 40% faster than with the original 18W in-box charger. Connect to either USB-C port to charge a MacBook Air at high speed. Provides continuous temperature monitoring and output control to protect your connected device. 44% smaller than 2 original 20W iPhone chargers put together, but with just as much power.

