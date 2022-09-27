Microsoft unveils new Mineral Camo SE Controller for Xbox, PC, and mobile today

Just after unveiling its latest pro-grade Xbox Elite 2 Core controller, Microsoft has now taken to the official Xbox Wire to announce the new Mineral Camo Special Edition Controller. While it has been a little bit since we saw Microsoft introduce a new colorway to the standard edition, current-generation Xbox gamepad lineup, the latest has now arrived. It features the company’s newest take on the camo pattern, joining the already available Night Ops Camo, Arctic Camo, and Daystrike Camo variants. Head below for more details and a closer look as well as the matching Razer magnetic charging dock.

New Xbox Mineral Camo Special Edition Controller

The new Mineral Camo Special Edition Controller for Xbox “features a bold mineral blue, bright purple, aqua, and dark purple camouflage pattern.” Microsoft says the colorway and pattern are inspired by ocean tones as well as geode crystals and find the “perfect balance between striking and subdued.”

The new Mineral Camo also packs all of the usual amenities you would expect including “sculpted surfaces and refined geometry” as well as a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. It supports the Xbox Accessories app so users can remap buttons and create custom game profiles and the like. Here’s more details from Microsoft:

Capture all your best gaming moments and share highlights with friends right as they happen with the Share button. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio jack, fully immersing yourself into the experience and allowing you communicate with friends.

As expected, and as is the case with just about all modern official Xbox gamepads, the new Mineral Camo variant houses Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth tech for wireless connectivity on console, PC, mobile phones, and a range of tablets.

Update: It is now available on Amazon as well.

It is apparently up for sale starting today at $69.99 shipped. While it is yet to appear on Amazon, the listing is now live on Xbox.com and at “your local retailer,” according to today’s announcement.

The matching Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox is going for $49.99, but appears the listing is yet to go live.

Keep your Xbox controller charged and ready for action with the perfectly matched Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – Mineral Camo. Compatible with both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers, this charge stand can get you fully fueled up and ready for the game in 3 hours or less. Using the same durable materials and sporting the same geode inspired camouflage pattern

Here’s everything you need to know about the Xbox Elite 2 Core controller and the add-on component pack – be sure to scope out our unboxing video if you haven’t yet as well. It is now available for purchase on Amazon at $130, but you can also score one with a FREE copy of Watch Dogs Legion at the same price right now as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!