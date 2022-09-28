HyperX’s versatile Cloud Alpha wired gaming headset falls to new all-time low at $56

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Gaming Headset for $55.99 shipped. Down from $70 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These headphones are perfect for your gaming setup because it can work with just about any platform. Yes, we do mean just about any as it’s compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, macOS, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile. You’ll find dual-chamber drivers for “more distinction and less distortion” and a frequency response range of 15Hz to 25kHz. There’s a detachable braided cable, in-line audio controls, and a detachable microphone as well to make these headphones even more versatile. Dive into our hands-on review of the wireless model and then keep reading for more.

Put your savings from today’s lead deal to work when you pick up this budget-friendly aluminum headphone stand for $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. It’s the perfect way to keep your desk neat and tidy, allowing you to enjoy a more organized workspace when you’re not gaming.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with the SK hynix’s latest P41 NVMe Gen4 internal SSDs. They’re on sale for all-time lows from $84 at Amazon, but the sale ends at midnight, so you’ll have to cash in on the discounts now before the prices go back up. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find additional ways to save on battlestation upgrades.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Gaming Headset features:

HyperXTM Cloud Alpha’s groundbreaking Dual Chamber Drivers design gives audio more distinction and clarity by reducing distortion. The dual chambers separate the bass for cleaner, smoother sound. Cloud Alpha has premium red memory foam, an expanded headband and softer, more pliable leatherette, an aluminum frame, detachable braided cable and noise-cancellation microphone. Multi-platform compatible with in-line audio controls on PC, PS4, Xbox One and other platforms with 3.5mm ports.

