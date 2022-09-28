Shark’s auto-empty smart robot vacuum now 50% off at $300 for today only, more from $230

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $300 off Shark robot and stick vacuums. That means you can score the Shark RV1001AE Self-Empty Robot Vacuum system for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $600 like it currently fetches at Best Buy, this is a solid $300 of the going rate and the lowest price we can find. As we pointed out in our recent roundup of the best robot vacuums out there, Shark represents some of the best bang for your buck in the auto-empty category, especially at a price like today’s. Alongside the auto-empty action for 45 days at a time, the autonomous cleaning bot also boasts a self-cleaning brushroll designed to easily handle pet hair alongside a handy auto recharge and resume function. From there, you can expect some convenient smartphone and voice-control including schedules, the ability to target specific rooms on command, whole home mapping, and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. Head below for more Shark Gold Box deals.

Today’s sale also includes up to 40% or $300 in savings on Shark’s upright stick vacuums. These cordless options are currently starting at $230 shipped and deliver a couple different options for folks looking for a more manual solution than the robot deal above. Browse through everything on sale in today’s Shark Gold Box right here before the deals end later tonight.

Last night, we also spotted Anker’s latest RoboVac dropping back down to its all-time low at $280 shipped. While you have to fork out even more to score the auto-empty action, the base model is a more than capable solution that is now $120 off the going rate alongside Anker’s latest laser navigation tech and smartphone control options. Get a closer look in our deal and launch coverage.

Shark RV1001AE Self-Empty Robot Vacuum features:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO 45 DAYS: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris.

POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. Filter type: Non-washable filter

NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans–no more hair wrap.

PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

