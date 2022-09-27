Anker’s latest eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop returns to low of $280

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is currently offering its RoboVac L35 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop for $279.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $400, this 30% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. The L35 employs laser-guided navigation to build real-time maps of your space while using z-shaped cleaning paths to efficiently clean. Alongside Alexa and Assistant voice command support, it boasts an impressive 3,200Pa suction rating with a 200mL electronic water tank for mopping that “can be conveniently controlled via the app to allow you to switch between 3 water flow levels when cleaning different floor types.” Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash you could instead go with the Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum down at $200 after clipping the on-page coupon. The E5 vacuum here has no LiDAR navigation and slightly lower suction power at 2,500Pa with full app control and Alexa integration. While LiDAR is not present, it does come equipped with OpticEye, dial gyroscopes, and precision internal mapping software to know where it is in your home. You can even get some mopping done by grabbing the optional 180mL adjustable water tank.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Want to make some fresh noodles while the robot cleans your home? We’re tracking a deal on the Cuisinart PM-1 Pastafecto Pasta and Bread Dough Maker for $99.50. This handy unit will have you making fresh pasta all winter long, right into next summer, and well beyond with about as little effort on your part as possible.

eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology to scan your home, RoboVac can build a real-time map to navigate its way through your space precisely. It also uses a Z-shaped path for a more efficient clean.

Controllable Water Tank: RoboVac’s 200 ml electronic water tank can be conveniently controlled via the app to allow you to switch between 3 water flow levels when cleaning different floor types.

Voice Control: RoboVac supports Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can control RoboVac with your voice while you enjoy your free time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!