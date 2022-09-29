PlayStation Stars program launches in US next week, here’s how to score the freebies and more

After just unveiling the October PlayStation Plus free games and rumors of a new PS5 SKU, Sony has taken to its official blog to dish up the launch date for the new PlayStation Stars program. Initially announced back in July, the new PlayStation Stars program is designed to encourage gamers to stay active on Sony’s home gaming platform, complete tasks, and more to earn special rewards, digital collectibles, and even FREE PSN money, all with no cost of entry. We have more details on how it all works and when it will be launching around the world down below.

PlayStation Stars

Sony hit up the official PlayStation Blog today to announce that the new loyalty program is now live in Asia, but it also served up details of when gamers can expect it to launch elsewhere.

Today marks the first regional launch of our new loyalty program – PlayStation Stars. I am pleased to usher in this new initiative for our PlayStation community, launching first in Asia, which celebrates our players’ achievements with fun and delightful campaigns.

When is it launching?

As we mentioned above, it is already live in Asia as of today and is set to launch in the US next week. Here are the details from Sony:

Asia, including Japan: September 29 (local time)

(local time) North and South America: October 5 (local time)

(local time) Europe, Australia, and New Zealand: October 13 (local time)

PlayStation Stars is indeed free to join with nothing more than an adult account for PlayStation Network and hitting “agree” on the program’s Terms of Service. However, there are some extra perks available for PlayStation Plus members, including points for purchases on PlayStation Store as well as “including each subscription payment for your PlayStation Plus membership.” Sony also notes that “wallet top ups are not eligible for earning PlayStation Stars points.”

Where do you access PlayStation Stars?

The complete PlayStation Stars experience is run through the PlayStation App on iOS and Android, but you can also join on playstation.com, and there are plans to expand the loyalty program to console devices in the future.

How to earn PlayStation Stars rewards:

One of the first campaigns Sony will run to earn rewards is known as Hit Play/1994, “where members who correctly launch games that match song-based clues receive a special collectible.” Here are the other ways we know of thus far:

Monthly Check-In: Play any game to receive a reward

Be the first players to platinum a blockbuster title in a specific country/region

Earn specific trophies

What are the rewards?

There are two flavors of PlayStation Stars rewards: loyalty points and digital collectibles.

The loyalty points can be redeemed from a catalog that can include things like PSN wallet funds, exclusive digital collectibles, and select PlayStation Store products.

The digital collectibles, on the other hand, are “beautifully rendered, digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy.” That includes figurines of popular characters and “cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation,” all of which can be arranged on a virtual display case of sorts within the PlayStation App.

Note: The digital collectibles are not one-of-a-kind NFTs, have nothing to do with blockchain technology, and they “cannot be resold or traded.”

Dive into Sony’s rundown of PlayStation Stars for more details on what to expect when it launches in North America come October 5, 2022.

