Sony handing out FREE PSN money, collectibles, more with new PlayStation Stars program

Just after launching the new overhauled PlayStation Plus program, Sony is readying something called PlayStation Stars. The new loyalty program of sorts gives gamers a chance at scoring some free digital collectibles, PSN wallet funds (basically free money to spend on the digital PlayStation Store for games and DLC), and “select PlayStation Store products.” Head below for more details on the upcoming, free-to-join PlayStation Stars program. 

PlayStation Stars:

Sony describes PlayStation Stars as a “a brand new loyalty program that celebrates you, the player, for being on this ever growing gaming journey with us.” It will be completely free to join when it launches later this year and will, as we mentioned above, offer gamers a chance at some freebie PlayStation goodies in the process.

All PlayStation Stars members will have opportunities to earn loyalty points. Points can be redeemed in a catalog that may include PSN wallet funds and select PlayStation Store products.

Members can earn rewards via accumulating loyalty points by completing and participating in a number of different campaigns and activities. One of which is the “Monthly Check-In” campaign that simply requires gamers to play any game to receive a reward. Others will have members required to to win tournaments, land specific trophies, or even “be the first player to platinum a blockbuster title in your local time zone.” As an additional bonus here, Sony says PlayStation Plus members who sign up for the PlayStation Stars program will automatically earn points just for purchasing items (presumably select games and DLC, but it’s not entirely clear just yet) on the PlayStation Store

Another aspect of the PlayStation Stars program sounds a lot like Sony’s more environmentally friendly and far less toxic version of digital NFTs to some degree. Referred to as “digital collectibles,” it sounds as though some PlayStation Stars campaigns will give gamers a shot at earning “digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation.” Sony says there will always be new digital collectibles to earn, including ultra rare ones as well as “something surprising to collect just for fun,” but it doesn’t seem like there is anyway to sell or trade them as of yet. 

Get even more details on the new PlayStation Stars program as part of the official announcement on the PlayStation Blog right here and stay locked to 9to5Toys for more details ahead of launch.

