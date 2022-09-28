PlayStation Plus October FREE games include Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and more

Following PS Plus subscriptions dropping to $40, Sony has taken to its official blog to unleash details on the FREE October PlayStation Plus games. After seeing titles like Need for Speed Heat and Toem last month, the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October include “superhuman clashes in the form of Injustice 2, big racing thrills with tiny cars in Hot Wheels Unleashed and the electrifying strategic combat of Superhot.” Head below for all of the details.

FREE October PlayStation Plus games

As per usual, the announcement of next month’s freebie PlayStation games means the clocking is ticking on September’s. PlayStation Plus members will have until Monday October 3, 2022 to claim last month’s titles (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy Versus and Toem). The FREE October PlayStation Plus games, on the other hand, will go live the following day on October 4, just make sure your PS Plus subscription is in order.

The FREE October PlayStation Plus games include Hot Wheels Unleashed on PS4 and PS5 that typically sells for $50 on PSN or $30 in physical form via Amazon. You’ll also be able to score free copies of the strategic first person shooter Superhot that’s usually $25 and the regularly $20 superhero fighter Injustice 2 from the Mortal Kombat creators.

PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members can add these three titles to their game library from Tuesday, October 4 until Monday October 31. The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for October will be announced later this month.

In case you missed it, we just spotted 1-year PS Plus subscriptions on sale for $40 with free digital delivery and you’ll want to browse through the latest PlayStation news below as well:

