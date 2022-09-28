PlayStation Plus October FREE games include Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesFreeSonyPSN
Reg. $20+ FREE
Injustice 2-FREE October PlayStation Plus games

Following PS Plus subscriptions dropping to $40, Sony has taken to its official blog to unleash details on the FREE October PlayStation Plus games. After seeing titles like Need for Speed Heat and Toem last month, the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October include “superhuman clashes in the form of Injustice 2, big racing thrills with tiny cars in Hot Wheels Unleashed and the electrifying strategic combat of Superhot.” Head below for all of the details. 

FREE October PlayStation Plus games

As per usual, the announcement of next month’s freebie PlayStation games means the clocking is ticking on September’s. PlayStation Plus members will have until Monday October 3, 2022 to claim last month’s titles (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy Versus and Toem). The FREE October PlayStation Plus games, on the other hand, will go live the following day on October 4, just make sure your PS Plus subscription is in order. 

The FREE October PlayStation Plus games include Hot Wheels Unleashed on PS4 and PS5 that typically sells for $50 on PSN or $30 in physical form via Amazon. You’ll also be able to score free copies of the strategic first person shooter Superhot that’s usually $25 and the regularly $20 superhero fighter Injustice 2 from the Mortal Kombat creators.

PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members can add these three titles to their game library from Tuesday, October 4 until Monday October 31. The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for October will be announced later this month. 

In case you missed it, we just spotted 1-year PS Plus subscriptions on sale for $40 with free digital delivery and you’ll want to browse through the latest PlayStation news below as well:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Free

Sony PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon knocks up to $150 off De’Longhi espresso m...
elago’s Game Boy AirPods case fits the first and ...
This 7-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K30 HDMI and SD/microSD is ...
Jump into PlayStation Plus Essentials with this 1-yr. s...
Amazon September event live blog: New Echo hardware and...
9to5Toys Daily: September 28, 2022 – M1 iMac $149 off...
Eddie Bauer Flash Sale takes 30% off outerwear + extra ...
Ninja’s regularly $200 K-Cup and ground beans dua...
Load more...
Show More Comments