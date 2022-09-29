Those popular URBNFit Exercise Balls are at some of the best prices yet from $8 (Today only)

URBNFit Exercise Yoga Ball

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is making sure you stay fit and limber over the winter with some solid price drops on the popular URBNFit exercise balls and training equipment. One standout here is the URBNFit Exercise Yoga Ball starting from $10.68 for the 18-inch model and going up from there for the larger sizes, all of which are marked down for today only. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at up to 41% in savings and the lowest prices we can find. Among the more popular options in the product category on Amazon, it is made of “high-quality” PVC with an up to 600-pound weight capacity and an anti-slip surface. While it ships out deflated, the included dual action ball pump will fix that at no additional cost to you. Head below for more URBNFit Gold Box deals. 

Hit up this landing page for the rest of today’s Gold Box URBNFit exercise balls and training equipment. You’ll find the brand’s smaller exercise balls as well as its wooden balance board with prices starting from under $8 Prime shipped

If you’re in need of some new workout apparel or footwear, you’ll want to head over to our fashion deal hub to avoid paying full price on it. Joining the now live Nike Fall Running Sale, we are also tracking up to 60% off hundreds of styles at Joe’s New Balance as well as in the Merrell Best-Selling Sale for some fall hiking action. Everything is waiting for you right here

Just be sure to scope out this slight deal on Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro 2 if you’re looking for some new earbuds.

URBNFit Exercise Ball features:

  • ﻿﻿ANTI-BURST – Built with high-quality PVC material, the anti-burst yoga ball can handle the most rigorous workouts up to 600 lbs of weight without you needing to ever worry about the mechanism bursting or the balance ball losing its shape.
  • ANTI-SLIP – The surface of this piece of gym equipment for your home is coated in a non-slip glaze that will ensure you have a proper and safe grip when using it to get fit, relieve back pain, or to soothe aches during pregnancy as a birthing ball.
  • TOTAL FITNESS – Excellent stability ball for pilates and physical therapy. It is a wonderful aid for expectant mothers when used as a birth ball. Beyond those functions, it can help improve posture and core strength as an exercise ball chair.

