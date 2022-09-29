Merrell Best-Selling Fall Sale offers 25% off select styles: Boots, hiking sneakers, more

Ali Smith -
FashionMerrell
25% off

Merrell is currently offering 25% off its best-selling fall styles including boots, sneakers, slip-on designs, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Alverstone Mid Waterproof Boots for men that are currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $120. These shoes were designed to keep your feet supported as well as protected on the trail. It has a supportive cushioning insole and a rubber outsole to help give you traction. Plus, the breathable mesh lining also provides comfort and you can choose from two color options as well. Score even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Merrell

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Save 50% on Eveready’s 4-pack of S300 PRO LED Fla...
New Amazon low hits WD’s 20TB Elements Desktop Ex...
This 16-pack of solar LED lights lets your guests know ...
TP-Link’s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Deco X55 3-pack falls to n...
Protect your holiday deliveries from porch pirates with...
9to5Toys Daily: September 29, 2022 – M2 MacBook Air $...
JBL’s fabric-wrapped waterproof Flip 5 speaker in...
Smartphone Accessories: Magnetic Dashboard and Windshie...
Load more...
Show More Comments