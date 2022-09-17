Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro 2 see first price drop via Amazon at $240 shipped

Apple just unveiled its latest earbuds and Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $239.99 shipped. They are currently going for $249 directly from Apple and listed as shipping in “2–3 weeks.” It’s hard to say exactly when they might land on your doorstep going the Amazon route, but the official listing there says “this item will be released on September 23, 2022.”

You can get a full breakdown of the differences between the first and second-generation sets in our feature piece right here. But the short form rundown includes active noise cancellation, adaptive transparency feature that “lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise,” personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, as well as the MagSafe charging case with a speaker and lanyard loop. More details right here.

We have also spotted some cases for Apple’s latest earbuds that are now on sale as well including the latest Spigen Rugged Armor down at $19 as well as BRG’s new silicone case for just $9 Prime shipped, and thenew handcrafted leather Brief cover from Pad & Quill that launched at 35% off.

Then dive into the rest of the latest Apple deals below:

AirPods Pro 2 features:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) have been reengineered to deliver up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation. Adaptive Transparency reduces external noise, while Personalized Spatial Audio immerses you in sound. A single charge delivers up to 6 hours of battery life.⁷ And Touch control lets you easily adjust volume with a swipe. The revamped MagSafe Charging Case is a marvel on its own with Precision Finding¹⁵, built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. The upgraded H2 chip powers smarter noise cancellation and three-dimensional sound. Adaptive EQ tunes music to your ears in real time to deliver crisp, clean high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning clarity.

